Two Baylor Bears selected in the first round of the NBA Draft

WACO, Texas — For the first time in program history, two Baylor Bears were selected in the first round of the NBA draft.

Ja'Kobe Walter will be taking his talents to the Toronto Raptors, while Yves Missi was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Woke up with 2 more Bears in the league 🤩#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/O6mibkoSpW — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) June 27, 2024

It was sn emotional night for both Bears.

"Just all glory to God, you know, he got me here — it's just been a long journey," Walter said.

"My family supported me though the whole way, so it's just a very emotional moment."

"I'm extremely blessed to work with great young men and he's one of them — they deserve all the credit. Great families. Raised the right way," said head coach, Scott Drew.

"Ja'Kobe is going to have a great career in the NBA — bear for life, baby."

"There's only five people in the history of Cameron that made it to the league, so to be able to count me as one of them is crazy — now, six out of 30 million people is just insane," Missi said.

POV you're at the Barclays Center when another Bear hears his name called 🥺#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/9s5EptgpgC — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) June 27, 2024

Walter was selected at number 19 overall, while Missi was drafted at 21.

Walter averaged 14.5 points per game last season with Baylor at 38 percent shooting — Missi averaged 10.7 points per game on near 62 percent shooting.

