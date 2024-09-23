'The culture is different': Baylor basketball's 2024 season begins

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The sounds of basketballs bouncing and sneakers squeaking and that means only one thing — Baylor basketball is back.

The men's team held their first practice at the Foster Pavilion.

"Every year is different — for instance, new group of players and this year even more turnover than in past and then with our staff, more turnover than the past," said head coach, Scott Drew.

"It's always exciting a new year and there's always change."

"I think this is the first time in a while we just had a lot of vets — guys have been around college basketball," said gurad, Langston Love.

"I think it's just going to be a great year just from a standpoint of just we're coming in ready knowing what to do."

The Bears lost some key seniors and had a busy off season — not only recruiting players, but also new coaches.

With the mix of youth and experience, the new players are experiencing that BU culture.

"Environment and everything, it's like from the movies — I've already seen it, but here in Baylor, everybody has accepted me," said freshman, Marinio Dubravic.

"t's all like family — like one big family."

"The culture is different — you talk to a lot of people from other schools, this culture is definitely different," said freshman, Jason Aedsmota.

"It's not the same as a lot of schools and you're just gonna see the work that we put in."

The Bears are coming off a great season where they made it to the big dance — these practices will take time to mesh the new players and coaches together.

However, Scott Drew likes what he sees.

"I really feel the coaches did a great job, the assistant coaches in bringing together a group that likes one another and plays for each other, and at the same time provide a lot of different experiences that make you a well rounded team," he said.

We will be able to see this new look Baylor team in action when November comes around.

