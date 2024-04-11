Scott Drew is staying at Baylor

WACO, Texas — Scott Drew is staying in Waco to remain the head coach of Baylor basketball, according to reports.

Baylor seemed to confirm the reports as their social media accounts put out images of Scott Drew.

Scott Drew has been the head coach of Baylor basketball's program since 2003 and has brought them a national championship back in 2021.

This was the top story in sports as fans were tracking flights from Waco to Lexington to see the latest on Kentucky basketball eyeing Scott Drew as their next head coach.

Drew confirmed his location by posting a viral tweet about being at a local restaurant.

This is currently a developing story.