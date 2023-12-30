'I certainly look at it as a success,': Baylor preps for the opening of the Foster Pavilion

WACO, Texas — As we approach the new year, Baylor had a resolution to play in a new arena and they're gonna fulfill that pretty soon.

The Baylor Bears are getting ready to play in the new Foster Pavilion arena next week and excitement levels are rising.

"Our players when we got back. First question is do we get to practice? When do we get over there? So, we'll get in on the 31st for a couple of hours and then on the first for a couple of hours and then the game. So, obviously everybody's really excited to get over there," Baylor men's head basketball coach Scott Drew said.

"It gives us a chance to start new traditions. I think it gives us a chance to hopefully continue to grow our fan base," Baylor women's head basketball coach Nicki Collen said.

Being in a new arena is not just for the players but also for the fans to get a better experience.

"The facility itself will take care of a lot of it for itself. Just fans being close to the action. Students court side, we have 360 degree view concourse, so you don't have to miss any of the action. I think it's just a great opportunity for fans to really be tight in," Baylor Deputy AD Jovan Overshown said.

Going from the Ferrell Center to the Pavilion is an adjustment period as the Bears want to maintain that home court advantage feeling.

"I don't think a lot of people love coming to Waco because Baylor's been so good on the men's and women's side, but I don't think anyone ever feared playing in Ferrell," Collen said.

"I think that concept of having a building that we can create a true home court advantage where people are on the court where, where there's noise," Collen added.

"You know, I certainly look at it as a success because it has taken so many people to get it to this point in time," Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said.

"Step two of that will be our teams really owning the building and making it one of the toughest places to play in the entire country," Rhoades said.

So we say goodbye to the Ferrell Center for now as it is a new era for Bears basketball.

The men's team will play first at the Pavilion on Tuesday, January 2nd against Cornell at 7:00 p.m.

The women's team will play against TCU on Wednesdsay, January 3rd against TCU at 7:00 p.m.