Saying farewell to The Ferrell Center

WACO, Texas — John Morris, voice of the Baylor Bears for nearly 30 years, talks with Heather Healy on the memories he has calling basketball games at The Ferrell Center before the Bears move to the Foster Pavilion in 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“You’ve got championships, I mean, buzzer beaters, you’ve got so may things in this arena, are there any that really stick out to you?" asked 25 News' Heather Healy.

“How long do you have? There are so many. A few that come to mind—we beat Arkansas here in 1990, they were #3 in the nation, they would’ve moved up to #1 had they beaten us, and we won so that was a huge win,” answers John Morris, voice of The Baylor Bears.

In his 29th year being the voice of the Baylor Bears, John Morris shares his memories of calling games from The Ferrell Center.

“And then more recently, clinching the Big 12 with a big win over Kansas, big win over Texas Tech, so those are just a few but there have been so many over the years,” continued Morris.

“You’ve beat my Sooners in here a couple of times,” Healy said .

“A few times, yes, sorry about that,” Morris chuckled.

Heather and John moved to the center of the court to reminisce on more of Morris' memories.

“Here on the court, favorite memory about this place?”

“So many good ones because there have been so many wins here. I would say one of them comes to mind would be the COVID year. We weren’t broadcasting on the floor, we were right up there, so we had to be off the floor, but we clinched the Big 12 championship, they were cutting down the nets and Coach Drew called for Pat Knight to come down and get a piece of the net, so that was a really good memory,” Morris recalled.

As Morris looks ahead to calling games at the new Foster Pavilion, he leaves a lasting legacy at The Ferrell Center with another familiar radio name: Frank Fallon.

“So many people here knew him, loved him, appreciated him and he was such a good representative of Baylor. So, that’s what I take out of here. This building started with Frank doing games and we’re going to leave, for basketball at least, with me doing games, but I love the connection. Any connection with Frank Fallon, I appreciate,” Morris said.