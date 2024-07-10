Dave Aranda previews Baylor's season at Big 12 media days

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KXXV) — Baylor nation took over the entertainment capital of the world as day two of Big 12 media days kicked off. One of the biggest stories for Baylor football is head coach Dave Aranda.

During last year's 3-9 season, Aranda faced criticism for limited use of the transfer portal, and they made it a priority for 2024.

"We're fully invested now in transfer portal. We're fully invested with name image likeness — you know, I'm fully invested in football, which I think is probably the number one thing...there's just an energy around the building that I think that shows that shows that I think you talk to any of our kids, they feel that. I'm excited to get started," Aranda said.

The other big change was bringing in Jake Spavital as the offensive coordinator. Spavital was hired back in November and Aranda feels the use of the portal and NIL's will allow the offense to thrive.

"I think he's gonna maximize the gray. I think he's gonna allow our speed and our skill to play fast.... I think those are all things that we're able to address in the portal to help the offense," Aranda said.

With Spavital running the offense, on the other side Aranda will be running the defense. This decision allows him to feel more immersed with the team.

"The biggest change is just being involved with football with myself. I just think I am at my best when I am all the way through...I can own it and then if it don't look right, I can get mad about it and get it so it's right. And I think that's a big change," he said.

Baylor's first game of the season will be on August 31 at McLane Stadium against Tarleton State.

