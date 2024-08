WACO, Texas — Gary Patterson is no longer a consultant at Baylor, as confirmed by 25 Sports.

Patterson was announced back in February as a senior level strategic consultant as part of big off season moves by head coach Dave Aranda.

Patterson was the head coach for TCU for 22 seasons and finished with 181-79 overall record during his time with the Horned Frogs.

Baylor now looks to this upcoming season as the Bears first game of the season will be against Tarleton State on August 31st.

