Baylor's Molly Haywood qualifies for U20 World Championships

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Molly Haywood won the silver medal with an impressive showing at the USA U20 championships in the pole vault — now she qualifies for the world championships.

"It was something I definitely knew I was capable of doing — I knew I had the heights for it," Haywood said.

"I had to make sure I went out there, executed all of my things. I've been working on technique wise and just go out there and compete."

Just the beginning 🤩🤩



Molly Haywood closes her freshman season in the pole vault tied for 5th at the NCAA Championship!



📏 14-5¼#SicEm 🐻 pic.twitter.com/leGa6zOZrV — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) June 7, 2024

U20 worlds will be her first international competition — she says being able to see other parts of the world brings quite the experience.

"Just being able to like do the sport that I love with other people that love it from different places, I feel like you can also learn from other people just like watching how different countries, different coaches, all of that do their vaults," she said.

"There's always something to learn from other people, so I think it'll be a great learning experience also."

Haywood is only the third Baylor Bear to earn All-America honors, but she is the first to do it in her true freshman season, already putting her name in the university's books.

"I'd love to get the school records — but I mean, I think just being like consistent and showing that I can go out there any day, any conditions and jump a high bar — that's something that's really important to me," she said.

"I feel like just working on my consistency and then those higher heights are going to come, I'd love to clear some like upper heights get close to the NCAA record."

The U20 world championships are set to happen between August 27 and 31.

Follow Shahji on social media!