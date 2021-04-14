Baylor's Davion Mitchell declares for the 2021 NBA Draft

Davion Mitchell has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Baylor Guard earned three National Defensive Player of the Year awards and helped lead Baylor to its first national championship in program history.

"Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine, and I truly believe I am ready to start living that dream," Mitchell said in an Instagram post announcing his decision.

The 2021 NBA Draft is set for July 29.

