Baylor's Davion Mitchell earns three National Defensive Player of the Year awards.

It was announced Friday that Baylor's Davion Mitchell earned three national Player of the Year awards.

The Baylor Guard claimed the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, the National Association of Basketball Coaches Defensive Player of the year, and lastly, the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year, which was previously announced on Thursday.

The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award has honored the nation's best defensive player since 2018.

Mitchell was one of the four finalists for the Naismith and was selected over Alabama's Herbert Jones, USC's Evan Mobley and Utah State's Neemias Queta.

Mitchell is just the second player, following Jonathan Motley, to be named as a national individual award winner in program history.

Motley earned the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award back in 2017.

Mitchell is also the first Baylor player to win a national award which can represent any position.