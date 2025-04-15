Watch Now
SportsBaylor Bears

Actions

Baylor's Aaronette Vonleh drafted by Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft

Baylor
Charlie Riedel/AP
Baylor center Aaronette Vonleh (21) gets past TCU center Sedona Prince (13) to puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 women's tournament championship Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Baylor
Posted

NEW YORK, New York — The Dallas Wings select Aaronette Vonleh with the 31st pick in the third round of the WNBA Draft.

Vonleh in the 2024 season averaged 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while averaging nearly 60 percent from the field. Vonleh also made the All-Big 12 second team.

Vonleh joins other Baylor alums in Dallas with DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood