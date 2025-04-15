Baylor's Aaronette Vonleh drafted by Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft

NEW YORK, New York — The Dallas Wings select Aaronette Vonleh with the 31st pick in the third round of the WNBA Draft.

Vonleh in the 2024 season averaged 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while averaging nearly 60 percent from the field. Vonleh also made the All-Big 12 second team.

Vonleh joins other Baylor alums in Dallas with DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith.

