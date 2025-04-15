Baylor's Aaronette Vonleh drafted by Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft

NEW YORK, New York — The Dallas Wings select Aaronette Vonleh with the 31st pick in the third round of the WNBA Draft.
Staying close to home! 😤#SicEm | #GreaterThan | #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/eaqF59DrVG— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) April 15, 2025
Vonleh in the 2024 season averaged 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while averaging nearly 60 percent from the field. Vonleh also made the All-Big 12 second team.
Vonleh joins other Baylor alums in Dallas with DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith.