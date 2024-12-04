Baylor Football makes splash at National Signing Day, featuring Lorena High School signee

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears momentum on the field is continuing off the field, as they announced the signing of 21 athletes in its early signing class.

"I'm way proud of the staff and their efforts — our recruiting department and our full-time coaches to find the talent that we found the quality of people that we found and to get him across the finish line," said head coach, Dave Aranda.

Of those 21 athletes, the signing includes 10 defensive players, 10 offensive players, and one kicker.

One of those signees is local player Jackson Blackwell, who arrives from Lorena High School and comes to Baylor for the defensive line.

For head coach Aranda, signing a player from a Central Texas neighborhood was the biggest win.

"I think it's kind of first time really we've been able to do that despite efforts in the past, and probably the thing I'm most proud of is that," Aranda said.

"Love his family — I love everything that he's about and he's such a great fit here — all that praise is well deserved and he's going to have a great career here."

With the current football team finishing 8-4 and getting ready for a bowl game, the newest faces of Baylor will be entering a program that looks to keep making an impact.

