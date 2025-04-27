Baylor football holds final spring practice at McLane Stadium

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Spring practices have come to an end for Baylor. The Bears held their final spring practice at McLane Stadium and it was open to the public.

Earlier, the players participated in the Baylor Blitz where they got to run drills with kids. With spring ball coming to an end, the Bears know that this is only the beginning.

"There's a lot of boxes that we checked off, I think, I think injury and not having everyone as healthy as you'd like, I think probably pulled us back a little bit," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"Spring was awesome, just really seeing the growth from really kind of like the young guys, specifically, guys like Taz, guys like Ashtyn and Jacorey just kind of seeing them just do this all spring," wide receiver Josh Cameron said.

Baylor now looks to the beginning of their season at home against Auburn on August 29.

