Baylor football adds 3 new hires to staff

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football adds three people to their support ahead of the 2025 season beginning as announced by head coach Dave Aranda.

One of the hires is Kaeron Johnson — Johnson will be on board as the Assistant Athletics Director for Football Relations.

Johnson is a former Baylor defensive lineman from 2009-2012 and arrives from University, where he was the head football coach.

Jadyn Wells joins the staff as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting. Wells was with Texas Tech the last six years.

Connor Killian, a native of Keller, Texas is named the Director of Football Strategy. Killian was the assistant offensive line coach at North Texas for the last two seasons.

Baylor will open the season Friday, August 29 against Auburn at McLane Stadium

