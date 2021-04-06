Baylor Bears championship parade & celebration set for April 13

WACO, TX — Get ready to celebrate, Waco!

The 2021 Men's Basketball National Champions will be celebrated with full fanfare in a parade through downtown Waco on Tuesday, April 13.

The Bears will join Baylor University, the City of Waco, the Waco Chamber of Commerce and the Baylor Bear Foundation in celebration.

The parade will kickoff at 6 p.m. downtown and will follow Austin Avenue, according to Baylor University.

The route will start at 14th street and proceed to 3rd street, just outside Waco City Hall.

The parade will include student-athletes, coaches, administrators, invited guests, local city officials and other honorees.

Baylor said at approximately 6:30 p.m. there will be a ceremony outside of City Hall to honor the Bears who dominated Gonzaga 86-70 to secure Baylor's first men's basketball national championship.

Fans will hear from head coach Scott Drew, student-athletes and other special guests.

Details will continue to be released throughout the week on BaylorBears.com and on social media.

Fans attending the parade and ceremony are encouraged to practice healthy habits and follow local city mask requirements.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged along the parade route, the university said.

