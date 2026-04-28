Baylor basketball finalizing deal for Jerome Tang to return as associate head coach

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball is finalizing a deal for Jerome Tang to be the new associate head coach, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: Baylor is finalizing a multi-year deal to hire Jerome Tang as the school’s new associate head coach. Tang was a long-time Baylor assistant under Scott Drew before taking the Kansas State head job in 2022. pic.twitter.com/IBaNX3ySKA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 28, 2026

Jerome Tang was with the Bears from 2003 to 2022 before taking the head coaching position at Kansas State.

Tang was the assistant coach for the Bears during their 2021 national title season.

Kansas State fired Jerome Tang earlier in February due to "public disrepute, embarrassment, ridicule" to Kansas State according to ESPN's report.

The Bears now see a longtime coach return to the program as Baylor looks to bounce back from missing the NCAA tournament this past season.

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