DYNASTY CONTINUES: Baylor Acrobatics and Tumbling wins 11 straight NCATA Championships

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling win the NCATA National Championship.
Baylor and the NCATA title go together like peanut butter and jelly.
BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-— Baylor University (@Baylor) April 26, 2026
(takes a breath)
-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK national champions!!!!!!!!!#SicEm, @BaylorAcroTumb!!!!! 🐻🤸♀️🏆 https://t.co/wFXuMNIxlW
This marks 11 times in a row for the Bears as they continue to dominate the sport.
Acrobatics & Tumbling enters a new era in 2027 as it will be the first season recognized as an NCAA sport. The Bears end this current era the way they started it — on top.