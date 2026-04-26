DYNASTY CONTINUES: Baylor Acrobatics and Tumbling wins 11 straight NCATA Championships

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling win the NCATA National Championship.

Baylor and the NCATA title go together like peanut butter and jelly.

This marks 11 times in a row for the Bears as they continue to dominate the sport.

Acrobatics & Tumbling enters a new era in 2027 as it will be the first season recognized as an NCAA sport. The Bears end this current era the way they started it — on top.

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