WACO, Texas (KXXV) — 115 kids fill Cadet Field for a youth football camp hosted by former Connally Cadet and current Texas Longhorn Jelani McDonald.

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A Cadet comes home: Texas Longhorn Jelani McDonald hosts Youth Football Camp

"10 years ago I didn't see myself doing this, it's always a blessing to be able to do something like this. It's definitely surreal," he said.

McDonald tells me what inspired him to make this youth football camp.

"Just being able to give leadership skills and...some guidance with how to play football and just how to be a better person in life," McDonald said.

"The Waco native is class of 2023 for Connally football, and memories returned for him and his former coaches.

"I still remember when we played La Vega at La Vega and at halftime we were down, we came back and won the game, but at halftime he told me — he said, coach, just let me carry the ball every time. I promise you we'll win the game. And that's pretty much what happened. He took the game over himself," Connally Athletic Director Terry Gerik said.

Gerik is the former head coach of the Cadets and coached Jelani.

"Competing on Fridays with my dogs...just being able to come out here and have some fun with them," McDonald said.

Kids took part in drills and lessons to learn about things on and off the field. It's an avenue that McDonald is glad to show his community.

"I ain't really, I ain't go to no camps, you know, like this, you know being able to be on like a football college player wing," he said.

"I love to see the kids have fun, man. I'm a kids person myself. I don't know, it's just something about seeing them, you know, have fun and laughing," he said.

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