Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling ready for the National Championship

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears Acrobatics and Tumbling team is looking to keep their spot on top of the mountain — continuing their quest for the National Championship.

"This program has won nine championships, but this team hasn't won a championship yet. We've had a really great season, an undefeated season, but the work is not done, and we know we have to show up and be intentional and be on point and be on our A game," head coach Felecia Mulkey said.

"We are a team that loves to have a lot of fun with each other, but when it's time to get on the map, we always say that we're gonna flip the switch and that really just means to lock in and have our eyes on exactly what it is that we need to do," senior Morgan Brown said.

It's been quite the historic season, with the Bears finishing the regular season undefeated, head coach Felecia Mulkey crossed 100 wins at Baylor and the team set an attendance record against Oregon.

"One of the most memorable things for me this year was the Oregon meet, not that we won, but the atmosphere of the Oregon meet. We set a standard that I don't know if anybody's ever going to be able to touch. I don't think anybody can touch what Baylor did at that Oregon meet," Coach Mulkey said.

"It was truly something very unique to any other meet that I've really competed in. The band was awesome, like she said when they walked in, we were all supposed to be warming up, but we were cheering for the band," junior Meredith Wells said.

The Bears will compete at a new site this year. Mulkey continues to see the growth of Acrobatics and Tumbling across the country.

"One of the things that I've noticed, even when we hold the championship at Baylor and our community is pretty engaged at Baylor, we have the best fans, but it grows the fan base in that region when you host it on a campus," Mulkey said.

The National Championship begins on Thursday when Baylor takes on No. 8 Limestone at 4:30 p.m.

