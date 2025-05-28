Alex Simpson named Head Football Coach at Allen Academy

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Alex Simpson has been named the new head football coach at Allen Academy, he announced on social media.

Simpson shared the news Monday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “I'm incredibly honored and humbled to step into the role of Head Football Coach at Allen Academy. This is a moment I've dreamed about, and I'm truly grateful.”

Simpson steps into the role with a clear sense of purpose and appreciation, signaling the beginning of a new chapter for the Allen Academy football program.