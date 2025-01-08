Aggies move to No. 10 in AP Poll; prepare for road game at No. 17 Oklahoma

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggie men's basketball team moved to No. 10 in the AP poll after a commanding win over Texas Saturday night. Now the Aggies will hit the road to take on the other newest member of the conference, the 17th ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

“I love their team. I've enjoyed studying them,” head coach Buzz Williams said, “They probably play a little different than I anticipated going into my study. [They’re] a lot faster than I thought they would be. [They’re] really efficient with the ball behind the arc, they get fouled at a very high rate.”

The Maroon and White have now won their last 8 games, and the players credit head coach Buzz Williams for his leadership.

“I think we're following the plan really well, but I think none of us are able to get done without God and him giving us the abilities that we have and putting us in the situation we're currently in,” senior guard Jace Carter said. “So I think you add a lot of different things. Buzz being the head of our leadership and how he rolls the program and runs the program and us learning and listen to him. I think we've had a great success at this point."



Monday, the Aggies moved up to No. 10 in the AP poll, which marks their highest ranking since they were number 5 back in 2017 and the highest in the Buzz Williams era.

“From a symbolism standpoint, without arrogance, I think it's pretty remarkable just to be transparent, to be at Texas A&M and to be ranked in the top 10 in what has become statistically the best league ever thus far, so we're thankful,” Williams said.

Williams is meticulous when it comes to the team's preparation so while this will be the Aggies first conference road game this season, their 6 non-conference road games have prepared them for how they go about their business away from home.

“What we're doing today is what we would do one day before any other road game, and so we've had several reps of that, even though it wasn't always to necessarily true road games like this will be but I do think that it's good prep,” Williams said. “It doesn't necessarily change the result, but some of the things leading up to the game, we've had multiple reps of going into the first week of conference play.”

The Aggies will take on the Sooners Wednesday night before they return home for a top 10 matchup against Alabama. Tipoff in Norman Wednesday night is set for 8 p.m.



