Aggie men's basketball set to host LSU; looking to snap two-game skid

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a two game skid the 11th ranked Aggie men’s basketball team will try and get back in the win column against LSU Saturday night.

“You want to fight for all of them, home or on the road, but I do think that regardless who you play at home court,” head coach Buzz Williams said, “You want to take care of the house for sure."



“We're playing in a gauntlet this year within the SEC,” junior forward Solomon Washington said. “We know every game is going to be a short margin we're playing against so, [you can] never getting too down on yourself, never getting too high, just playing and staying steady, you know, as long as we stay steady, stick to the recipe. Everything will be what it's supposed to be.”

LSU is coming off their first SEC win of the season after taking down Arkansas Tuesday night, but they can't be overlooked.

“[LSU] Play with great toughness, play with great energy, really high spirited, and they had pressure on the rim offensively, they had pressure on the rim defensively,” Williams said. “So, a different roster, a different style, but how they go about it is similar to when they whipped us here last year.”

With the SEC being as good as it's ever been, Williams and the Aggies are constantly trying to strike a balance of focusing on where they need to get better and preparing for the next opponent.

“You have to diagnose where you're at, and I think you have to always bend towards how can we be a little better versus, we can't give all of our energy and our emotion and our time to the opponent,” Williams said. “But when you're playing in this league Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, like you have to be prepared at the same time, so how you utilize your off day becomes paramount.”

The Aggies will host the Tigers Saturday night, tipoff at Reed Arena is set for 7:30pm.



Follow Donna on social media!