Aggie basketball's Wade Taylor IV listed as out against No. 5 Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to the initial injury report released by the SEC Friday night – All-American guard Wade Taylor IV has been listed as OUT and will miss his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. While his physical ability will be missed on the floor, he’s still making an impact on the bench.

While the All-American guard will miss his second consecutive game Saturday night, believe he's still making an impact on the bench... https://t.co/YmUDnbsoYq pic.twitter.com/gcdIjQGhWn — Donna Conrad (@donnaconradTV) January 11, 2025

“Oh man, I feel like we had two head coaches,” senior guard Zhuric Phelps said. “Wade is a great teammate, man. He instills so much confidence in everybody and you know that was a big part of why we got that win Wednesday.”

“He was the loudest one we heard him more than Coach Buzz, Coach Dale,” junior forward Solomon Washington said. “He's very important even when he's not on the floor, he's very vocal and time outs he was the most vocal. He was telling us we didn't get a turkey the entire first half. So, you know that was kind of Coach Taylor that game, but he was very effective even without being on the floor.”

The No. 10 Aggies will host No. 5 Alabama for the first top-10 matchup at Reed Arena in program history. Tipoff Saturday night is set for 7pm.

