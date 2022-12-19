San Antonio teens fatally run over while Christmas shopping, suspect flees: Police

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — GoFundMe campaigns have been launched for two teen boys fatally run over outside a San Antonio mall while Christmas shopping.

Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis Jr, 17, had been crossing the street in a designated crosswalk Friday night when they were struck by an unknown vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said Canedo was transported to SAMC but died within a few minutes after arrival.

Solis was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to their arrival and that there were no witnesses to the crash.

A search for the suspect continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Antonio Crime Stoppers Hotline at 210-224-7867.

(GoFundMe) Jocelyn Lager

To donate to Jordan Canedo's family, click here.

GoFundMe (Armanda Diaz)

To donate to James Solis Jr's family, click here.