Retired airman honors late father by flying the B-24 Liberator 'Diamond Lil'

WACO, Texas — Scores of people from near and far traveled to the TSTC Waco Airport for a chance to witness flying history at the Airpower History Tour.

For retired Air Force veteran Mike Luft this will be an unforgettable moment to fly in the same aircraft his father once piloted during World War II, the B-24 Liberator named "Diamond Lil."

"My father flew that style [plane] near his wartime in the 7th air force," said Luft.

His father, Sgt. Thomas Luft flew the heavy bomber in the Pacific Theater from 1942 to 1945.

Mike retired after serving a little over 30 years in the Air Force. He was able to jump back into the cockpit today in Waco.

As Mike stepped board the B-24 he brought a piece of his father with him.

"I brought his flight jacket they issued when he flew," said Luft.

Mike's mission is to continue to teach his family about their family's heroes.

"The planes that we are talking about today saved the world and the men who flew them in the 1940s saved the world," he said. "So, we owe them so much for that."

For more information on future tours visit www.airpowersquadron.org.

