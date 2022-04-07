The price of stamps could increase every 6 months beginning in July 2022

If you haven’t purchased some “Forever” stamps in a while, you might want to stock up.

The U.S. Postal Service is looking to increase the price of stamps by 2 cents every six months beginning July 10, 2022. The U.S.P.S filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission proposing the change, but it has not yet been reviewed. The increase, if approved, would take the current price of stamps from 58 cents to 60 cents this summer.

The increase would raise First-Class Mail prices approximately 6.5%, which is lower than the annual inflation rate of 7.9%, which is the highest single-year jump since 1982.

If it takes affect, the single-piece letter additional ounce price would increase to 24 cents, the metered mail 1-ounce price would increase to 57 cents and the price of a postcard stamp would increase to 44 cents. If you often send mail to other countries, you’ll see a one-ounce letter mailed out of the U.S. increased to $1.40.

The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for special services products like Certified Mail, Post Office Box rental fees and Money Order fees, but they have not revealed the exact prices they’re looking at.

The U.S.P.S. announced the proposed increase in January, saying that in each subsequent year, they plan to implement price changes in January and July. They will be filing the necessary paperwork for review each preceding October and April, which means the next increase could be January 2023, taking the cost of stamps to 62 cents, then 64 cents in July 2023.

Here’s a breakdown of the proposed Mailing Services price changes:

Product Current Prices Planned Prices Letters (1 oz.) 58 cents 60 cents Letters (metered 1 oz.) 53 cents 57 cents Letters additional ounce(s) 20 cents 24 cents Domestic Postcards 40 cents 44 cents International Letter (1 oz.) $1.30 cents $1.40 cents Forever stamps, which will work despite the price increase, can be purchased at your local post office or grocery store, or you can order them online. You’ll find nearly 50 different stamps for 58 cents, including nature-themed, American flags, Star Wars and more.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.