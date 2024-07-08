The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With summer break in full swing it’s probably safe to say you’ve already heard the words “I’m bored.” And you still have nearly two months at home together to go.

There are plenty of free activities for kids to enjoy this summer and you can also add Pizza Hut’s Camp Book It! summer reading program to the list.

Pizza Hut will be rewarding readers all summer long with, you guessed it — free pizza! All you have to do is sign up for the program, which is free, then keep track of your kids’ reading this summer on their website.

Any type of reading counts — printed books, magazines, eBooks — as long as they’re reading. When they meet their monthly reading goal, they’ll receive a free one-topping Personal Pan Pizza from Pizza Hut!

Ready to enroll? Click here.

The program will also give listless kids book recommendations and fun activities each week, like calendars to help them keep track of their reading.

And, Pizza Hut’s Book It! program is also offering a bonus reward of three free e-books that parents can download to enjoy with their students. Just visit the Book It! free e-book Amazon page to get your copies of “Ruby Redfort Look Into My Eyes” by Lauren Child, “Those Shoes,” by Maribeth Boelts, and “Leroy Ninker Saddles Up.”

