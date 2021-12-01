Non-profits accept donations for Giving Tuesday

WACO, TX — First everyone was thankful, then they were shopping, and now it's time to give back.

Giving Tuesday is recognized nationwide and encourages Americans to support their local charities and non-profits.

Waco non-profits like the Salvation Army often rely heavily on donations, and days like Giving Tuesday are essential to their operations year-round.

"There are so many different ways that you can give," Major Jim Taylor, commanding officer at the Salvation Army McLennan County, told 25 News. "There's really no end on how you might be able to help - volunteer, put money in the kettles, shop at our store, bring food to our food pantry."

Money donated to the Salvation Army or spent at their store all goes back to helping the community.

"I am so grateful to the people of Central Texas because they always stand up and help their neighbors, even though it's been very difficult," Major Taylor said. "A lot of people are more in need than they were a year ago and yet Texans are saying I am still here to help those in need."

Across town, Compassion Waco also is doing its part to help out the community.

"We are a transitional housing facility for homeless families with children," Executive Director Jill McCall said. "They do pay rent once they get a job, but if they graduate from our program, we reimburse up to half of what they paid back to them when they leave."

Compassion Waco has been in the area for almost 30 years now and McCall said donations have helped out a lot, whether it's monetary or everyday necessities they need like shampoo, conditioner, or items for children.

"Right now we have a baby that is just ... one-month-old here now so we need size 1 and 2 diapers," she said. "We always need size 5 diapers and baby wipes."

From helping babies to helping seniors and everyone in between, Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity to give back.

"Giving Tuesday is one of the biggest fundraising days worldwide," Meals on Wheels North Texas Communication Marketing Manager Haley Seale said. "A lot of nonprofits, including us here with meals on wheels really rely on giving Tuesday for a lot of the income that allows us to continue to provide meals to our seniors."

Even a smaller donation of just $10 can cover a meal and a visit for meals on wheels and those small donations really add up to help them run.

"Every dollar that's donated is 100% local and it all goes back to serving our seniors," Seale said. "The people that we serve are homebound. They're disabled, unable to get out for the grocery store, many of them don't have family near and this is their primary source of food."

For more information on Meals on Wheels click here.

For more information on the Salvation Army click here.

For more information on Compassion Waco click here.