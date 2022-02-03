Waco family's ceiling caves in after winter storm hits

WACO, Texas — Mariah Nichols, 23, has been dealing with her ceiling collapsing since Wednesday night.

"You can see just where it's going to cave in," said Nichols.

The good news is that most of the damage is in the living area. She's been able to move her personal belongings.

"I put my all in this house," said Nichols.

Nichols, who has two kids, says she has rent paid through November and works from home.

"My mind is everywhere," and Nichols.

Channel 25 spoke with the landlord. He tells us the roof had a leak in November and it was repaired. He has called the roofer again and is are working on getting the roofer to the home.