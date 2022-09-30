UNANSWERED QUESTIONS: Police release minimal information on McGregor shooting

MCGREGOR, Texas — Police have confirmed five people were killed down Monroe Street in McGregor around 8 a.m. Thursday, but have released very little more.

There will also be a balloon release for all the victims at 9 a.m. Saturday behind the elementary school.

25 News reached out to the TX Department of Public Safety and McGregor Police Department on Friday morning. As of noon on Friday, no press conference is scheduled and police are not granting interviews.

The latest information 25 News can confirm includes the suspect was shot by a responding officer and brought to a hospital to recover. The names of two victims, a mother and daughter, have been confirmed as Lori and Natalie Aviles. The community hosted a prayer vigil for the family Thursday night at the Bethlehem Christian Church in McGregor, a place their family says the two were very active.

Names of the other deceased has not been released yet. 25 News is working to find new information and will post updates as soon as they become available.

Police did say this was an isolated incident — and there's no threat to the public.