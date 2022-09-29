Mother & daughter killed in McGregor shooting were 'innocent victims in an act of gun violence'

MCGREGOR, Texas — A McGregor church will be holding a prayer gathering for the family of two victims who died in a Thursday morning shooting.

The two victims were a mother and daughter, according to a GoFundMe statement from their families, who were "innocent victims in an act of gun violence."

In total, five died in the shooting with an officer-involved shooting that followed as well, according to Texas DPS. A suspect is now in custody.

The Bethlehem Christian Church in McGregor will be holding the gathering from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for Ezra and Zion Aviles, according to a Facebook post.

"With our saddest hearts we regret to inform everyone that today’s tragic events ended with Lori Aviles and Natalie Aviles meeting their beloved husband and father Mike Aviles in heaven," said a Facebook post. "The family is setting up a GoFundMe account for the boys, more information to follow."

The post tagged Bethlehem Christian Church and said funeral service announcements for the victims are to be determined.

For the GoFundMe click here.