5 Dead: Texas DPS reports officer-involved shooting, 'separate event' in McGregor

MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people are dead after an officer-involved shooting and another "separate event" this morning, Texas DPS said.

It remains unclear exactly what happened, as authorities have released only minimal details.

On-scene witnesses reported a large police presence at the 800 block of Monroe in McGregor.

Victims' identities are currently being withheld as next of kin are notified.

A suspect has since been arrested.

As this case remains in its preliminary investigation stage, McGregor police have stated that no further information will be released at this time.

Authorities believe this to be an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the public.

"This is tragic news — and it's not something I look forward to sharing," Sgt. Ryan Howard, Texas DPS said.

"This is where the thoughts and prayers for the county could really help."

In light of this incident, all Troy ISD middle school, freshman and junior varsity football games have been canceled for Thursday night.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved." the district said in a statement.