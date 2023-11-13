'They gave a lot, some gave their all': Waco community celebrates 100th Veterans Day Parade

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Austin Avenue was packed full of people wanting to say thank you to the men and women who served our country for the 100th Veterans Day Parade.

Hundreds of people lined up along the way for the parade in Waco.

“Sir thank you for your service”

A simple thank you.

“Because they fought for us, and we can’t repay that,” said Kamri Tellous.

10 year old Kamri Tellous has been coming out to the Waco Veterans Day parade since she was a little girl, and every year she shows her appreciation to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It makes me feel amazing, I’m just so grateful that they did that for us,” said Kamri Tellous.

Grateful for veterans like James Osuna.

“My dad was in Korea, another couple uncles were in Vietnam, it was kind of a family thing,” said James Osuna.

Osuna and his family have shown up at the same spot to watch the parade for the past 10 years.

But before that, he served all over the world.

“I was in Germany, I was in Korea, Alaska down south El Salvador, Honduras. You’re right there making history, while most people are just watching it on TV.”

And the community coming together to acknowledge that sacrifice is what makes it all worth it for military police vet Sofie Martinez.

“The pride that we felt so very Proud to see the citizens come out and show their support for veterans. It just amazing. I love it,” said Sofie Martinez.

As the bands march on, the floats roll by, and as kids collect candy, Martinez asks for you to remember one thing.

“They gave a lot, some gave their all, and some sacrificed their life’s for our freedoms, keep supporting us and we appreciate everyone that does,” said Martinez

After the parade six veterans were honored with congressional service awards for their community and charity work.

