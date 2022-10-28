The Latest: Storms tracking across Central Texas

THE LATEST :

A strong storm system moved into Texas late Thursday. This set the stage for widespread rain and storms today.

Here's what's happening according to the 25 News Weather Team:

(8:03 a.m.) Jarrell, I know you're on edge with the recent Tornado and likely hear the wind howling. Know that this is not tornadic, just some 45-55mph wind gusts possible. It will pass quick.

(7:47 a.m.) Great view from our Clark Roofing cam in Harker Heights as heavy rain is falling along I-14! Please give yourself extra time and take it slow on the roadways!

(7:35 a.m.) WACO: Heavy downpours are scattering in across the city. Give yourself extra time on your commute and PLEASE take it SLOW on the roads! Track it using our interactive radar on the 25 News KXXV app!

(7:20 a.m.) KILLEEN: Heavy rainfall is arriving in town now! Watch out for ponding on the roadways and take it slow! Lightning and gusty winds possible too.

(7:17 a.m.) SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Williamson County allowed to expire, but storms are still strong and could produce 50mph wind gusts and dime size hail as they near I-35. Watch out on the roads!

(6:32 a.m.) SEVERE T-STORM WARNING issued for BURNET & WILLIAMSON county through 7:15am. 60mph winds and Quarter size hail will be possible as this works east at 35-40mph. It could near Burnet in the next 5-10min. Head indoors and away from windows!

(5:49 a.m.) Updated timeline on the arrival of when the heaviest rainfall reaches your town in Central Texas. Have the umbrella ready and give yourself extra time on the morning commute!

(5:53 a.m.) SEVERE T-STORM WARNING issued for BURNET county through 6:30am. Quarter size hail and 60mph winds possible as this storm works east at 55mph. Could arrive near Burnet by 6:25am. Head indoors and away from windows! #TXwx

ORIGINAL STORY

While the severe weather threat is low, some of the stronger storms could produce pocket change size hail, especially south and west of Waco/Temple/Killeen.

Right now it appears the tornado threat will be down toward the Houston area where the warm front will set up. The main threat will be locally heavy rain throughout the day, so be ready for some delays on the roads and at the airport. 1-2 inches of rain looks likely.

There could be some 3+ inch amounts in a few isolated locations. Temperatures will slowly drop from the 60s into the 50s as a cold front sweeps into the area during the afternoon hours. We should taper off to showers Friday afternoon and evening, but the heaviest of the rain should be done by that point.

Our system will slowly exit to the east Saturday, but mostly cloudy skies are still expected. We may even see a couple of morning showers here and there. Highs Saturday will likely stay in the 60s. We should see more sunshine Sunday with highs back in the low to mid 70s.