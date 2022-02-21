‘The children were very loved': Aunt remembers family of 5 killed in blaze

LEON COUNTY, Texas – Danielle Adams was awakened by an orange glow beaming through her window.

Her neighbors – her nephew’s family – were killed in a massive fire at their home over the weekend.

“I seen the flames as high as the trees,” said Adams, TJ Donahoe’s aunt. "TJ‘s vehicles were both at the house. Shortly after that, maybe two minutes later, I seen his brother coming up the hill yelling for him. Ten minutes later, the fire department showed up and we never found them."

Killed in the blaze were Donahoe, 24, his fiancée, 22-year-old Haleigh Wiese, and their three young children, Joseph Lancombe, 4, Tenzleigh Donahoe, 2, and Jordan Donahoe, 4-months-old.

"It’s devastating,” Adams said. “I mean you never can wrap your head around a loss like this."

As Donahoe’s aunt, she knew the couple and their kids well.

“TJ and Haley were great parents,” she said. “The children were very loved. They were taught how to love, and they just raised them well.”

She’s left with nothing but memories.

“I just want people to remember the good times with them and not what has happened,” Adams said.