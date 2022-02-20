Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family of 5, including 3 young children, killed in overnight house fire in Leon County

items.[0].image.alt
Danielle Adams
Joseph Lancombe, 4, Jordan Donahoe, 4-months-old, and Tenzleigh Donoahoe, 2, were killed in a house fire in Leon County on February 20, 2022.
Donahoe kids killed in Leon County fire.jpg
TJ Donahoe and Haleigh Wiese.jpg
deadly Leon County house fire.jpg
Posted at 11:58 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 14:20:06-05

LEON COUNTY, Texas — A family of five was killed in an overnight house fire in Leon County.

"It is with a heavy heart that Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis reports that a house fire claimed the lives of a family of five in the Flynn area," said the Leon County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

The home was located on County Road 449 about 13 miles northwest of Normangee.

Sheriff Ellis told 25 News the victims are two adults and three children. He also said the fire started around midnight.

According to a family member, the victims are TJ Donahoe, 24, his fiancée, 22-year-old Haleigh Wiese, and their three young children, Joseph Lancombe, 4, Tenzleigh Donahoe, 2, and Jordan Donahoe, 4-months-old.

Danielle Adams, TJ's aunt, said she woke up around midnight after hearing a strange noise next door. When she went outside, she saw TJ's house on fire and called 911.

"TJ and Haleigh and the babies will be missed," Adams said. "We love them all very much. Please say a prayer for our family."

The State Fire Marshals Office and Leon County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019