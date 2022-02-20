Family of 5, including 3 young children, killed in overnight house fire in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Texas — A family of five was killed in an overnight house fire in Leon County.

"It is with a heavy heart that Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis reports that a house fire claimed the lives of a family of five in the Flynn area," said the Leon County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

The home was located on County Road 449 about 13 miles northwest of Normangee.

Sheriff Ellis told 25 News the victims are two adults and three children. He also said the fire started around midnight.

According to a family member, the victims are TJ Donahoe, 24, his fiancée, 22-year-old Haleigh Wiese, and their three young children, Joseph Lancombe, 4, Tenzleigh Donahoe, 2, and Jordan Donahoe, 4-months-old.

Danielle Adams, TJ's aunt, said she woke up around midnight after hearing a strange noise next door. When she went outside, she saw TJ's house on fire and called 911.

"TJ and Haleigh and the babies will be missed," Adams said. "We love them all very much. Please say a prayer for our family."

The State Fire Marshals Office and Leon County Sheriff's Office are investigating.