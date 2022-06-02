Family of Uvalde victim petitions for gun law change

UVALDE, Texas — Vincent Salazar has created a petition for a change to the Weapons Purchase Laws in Texas; specifically calling for the ban of assault weapons after the deaths from the Texas School Massacre.

“We need to change the laws,” Salazar told 25 News.

Salazar was the grandfather of Layla Salazar, one of the student victims who died at Robb Elementary after Salvador Ramos attacked the school killing 21, including 19 children.

Salazar stated in his petition that he wants to see the legal age of the purchase of any weapon go from 18 to 21 among other things.

There is [a] reason for this to happen,” said Salazar.

He’s also asking for transparency from Uvalde Police Department, Uvalde County Sheriff's Office, U.S. CBP, and Texas DPS Mega Center.

“The people of Uvalde [was] lied to from the very beginning,” Salazar said Thursday.

He wants all scanner traffic, 911 calls, and body camera footage released.

“Yes, un-edited, I want it all,” said Salazar. "Her name is not gonna go in vain.