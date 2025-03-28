Texas man charged with abusive sexual contact on Chicago-to-Seattle flight

SEATTLE (KXXV) — A 54-year-old man from Allen, Texas, has been federally charged with abusive sexual contact after repeatedly touching a fellow passenger inappropriately during a flight from Chicago to Seattle, Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller announced.

The victim, 22, reported that Abraham touched her breast three times during the flight. After confronting him, she alerted a flight attendant and was moved to another seat. Abraham denied the allegations when interviewed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 18, 2025.

Abraham denied any inappropriate contact when interviewed by authorities.

An FBI investigation revealed two prior allegations of similar misconduct. On April 24, 2024, a victim reported to an airline that Abraham repeatedly touched her and attempted to place his hand between her thighs.

On October 9, 2023, Minneapolis Airport Police interviewed Abraham after another passenger reported he had touched her leg multiple times. In both cases, Abraham denied the allegations.

Abraham was released on bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 7, 2025.

Abusive sexual contact carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

The FBI is leading the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ajay Ravindran is prosecuting the case.