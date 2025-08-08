Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Texas Democrats meet with California Governor, other state leaders amid breaking quorum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXXV) — Texas Democrats that have left the state are joining California Governor Gavin Newsom, Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other California Democrats in a press conference Friday afternoon.

This comes hours after the Texas House of Representative met, but did not have quorum.

Watch the press conference here:

In a press release, while hosting Texas Democrats breaking quorum to "defend democracy" Gov. Newsom and other California leaders are discussing their efforts to counter Republican gerrymandering.

"The Governor and state leaders have floated a potential statewide ballot measure that would reaffirm California’s commitment to national independent redistricting and allow voters to temporarily adjust the state’s congressional map only if Texas or other GOP-led states manipulate theirs," the press release read.

