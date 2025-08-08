House of Representatives attempts quorum, while majority of Democrats have left the state and not returned

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House of Representatives met on Friday, as a majority of Democrats left the state.

There were 95 members were present; a quorum was not met after roll call.

"Here's where we are at today - Yesterday Attorney General Ken Paxton and I took action to domesticate the civil arrest warrants in the state of Illinois, seeking to make them enforceable beyond Texas state lines. I expect suits in other states will be forthcoming." - House Speaker Dustin Burrows

House Speaker Dustin Burrows says he's been in constant communication with Texas DPS, the agency tasked with tracking down absent members to bring them back to the state and return them to the chamber.

"These efforts will continue through the weekend. For those that have fled to Illinois, or to California, be reminded that the FBI's assistance has reportedly been enlisted and their powers are not confined to any singular state's boundaries," House Speaker Burrows emphasized.

House Speaker Burrows says State Comptroller Kelly Hancock created a new policy that prevents paychecks or per diem deposited electronically for any member who is absent for the purpose of breaking quorum.

The House of Representatives is adjourned until 11 a.m. Saturday.