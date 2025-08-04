Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Texas Democrats hold a press conference on redistricting efforts from Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois (KXXV) — Texas House Democrats and other Democratic Members of Congress are hold a press conference in Chicago, IL Monday night discussing redistricting efforts.

Watch the full press conference here:

This comes as Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the arrest of delinquent Texas House Democrats on Monday by Texas DPS for the Texas Rangers to investigate them on potential violations of Texas law, including bribery.

