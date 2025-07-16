Man accused of shooting officer in ICE facility attack arrested in Texas

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Benjamin Song, the man accused of shooting a federal officer in a July 4 ICE facility attack, was captured Tuesday in Johnson County, according to the Johnson County District Attorney.

Sources are reporting that Song was found and arrested in Dallas. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Song was being booked into the Johnson County Jail Tuesday night.

"The FBI has worked tirelessly to arrest everyone associated with the shooting at the Prairieland Detention Center," Special Agent in Charge, R. Joseph Rothrock, said in a statement. "We would like to thank all the entities that publicized this case and assisted in our efforts to successfully locate Benjamin Song."

FBI Dallas safely apprehended Benjamin Song this afternoon in Dallas. Thank you to all of our law enforcement partners for aiding us in this search and apprehension. His arrest is the result of our determination to protect not only the community, but also our law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/JWyYwhJEOw — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) July 15, 2025

His arrest is the result of our determination to protect not only the community, but also our law enforcement partners that were the targets of a coordinated attack," Rothrock continued. "We have said it before, the FBI will not tolerate acts of violence toward law enforcement and will thoroughly investigate anyone that commits these types of offenses."

On the 'Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive' details list, Song was wanted for: Attempted Murder of a Federal Officer, Discharging a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, Aiding Terrorism, Agg. Assault on a Public Servant, Engaging in Organized Crime.

There was up to $35,000 in reward money leading to his arrest. The Blue Alert that was issued in Texas and Oklahoma for Song has been canceled, with a status listed as "found."