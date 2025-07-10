Local elected officials called to the state capitol for Special Session

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — State legislators are getting ready to tackle a special session in the coming weeks Governor Greg Abbott called on, where lawmakers will discuss a number of items including natural disasters, taxes and THC.



The Special Session will begin on July 21

It will last for 30 days, or more if there is an extension

There are 18 items on the agenda

The Special Session agenda includes four flood-specific items, like warning systems, emergency communication, relief funding, natural disaster preparation and recovery.

15 ABC spoke with State Representative for District 56, Pat Curry, who talks about the possibility of an early warning system in areas prone to flooding.

"I would think that that'll be one thing that's considered, is for the areas where people congregate near hotels and near dense neighborhoods and near these types of camps and things like that, that you will, you know, we will want to make sure that they have the warning systems in place." Rep. Pat Curry, District 56

State Representative for District 12, Trey Wharton, also gave 15 ABC his thoughts:

"I went to school in, at TCU in Fort Worth, basically what we call tornado alley so to speak, and we have the warning systems for the tornadoes, and, we have the technology, we need to make sure we put these things in place so this won't happen again," Rep. Wharton said.

Wharton says emergency communication should be streamlined.

"I know we passed some bills that had to deal with the tragedy in Uvalde, so that all of the different law enforcement agencies would make sure they're working together. And I think that kind of spills over into the same thing of, of making sure everybody's on the same page and up to date." Rep. Trey Wharton, District 12

Curry tells 15 ABC they will investigate and write legislation to help.

“It will be a quite extensive investigation, I would imagine, and there will, there should be laws that come out of it to support the efforts quickly," Rep. Curry said.