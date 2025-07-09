Natural disasters, taxes, THC included on Texas Special Session agenda

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Wednesday, setting an 18-item agenda for the upcoming Special Session.
"There is more work to be done, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country. We must ensure better preparation for such events in the future," said Governor Abbott.
The Special Session agenda items include:
- Flood warning systems
- Flood emergency communications
- Relief funding for the Hill Country floods
- Natural disaster preparation and recovery
- Eliminate STAAR test
- Cut property taxes
- Protect children from THC
- Regulate hemp-derived products
- Protect unborn children
- Ban taxpayer-funded lobbying
- Protect human-trafficking victims
- Police personnel records
- Protect women's spaces
- AG election powers
- Redistricting
- Title theft and deed fraud
- Water project incentives
- State Judicial Department
The sessions starts at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 21.