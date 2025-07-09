Natural disasters, taxes, THC included on Texas Special Session agenda

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Wednesday, setting an 18-item agenda for the upcoming Special Session.

"There is more work to be done, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country. We must ensure better preparation for such events in the future," said Governor Abbott.

The Special Session agenda items include:



Flood warning systems

Flood emergency communications

Relief funding for the Hill Country floods

Natural disaster preparation and recovery

Eliminate STAAR test

Cut property taxes

Protect children from THC

Regulate hemp-derived products

Protect unborn children

Ban taxpayer-funded lobbying

Protect human-trafficking victims

Police personnel records

Protect women's spaces

AG election powers

Redistricting

Title theft and deed fraud

Water project incentives

State Judicial Department

The sessions starts at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 21.

