Kerrville and County officials give update on fatal Kerr County flooding

10 A.M. PRESS CONFERENCE:

Texas Game Wardens Lt. Col. Ben Baker said his agency responded in the early hours of Friday, July 4, and since then have had over 300 game wardens in the area serving the area in Kerr County. Among that, they've searched over 26 river miles and approximately 444 rescues and 30 recoveries.

Resources the Texas Game Wardens have been utilizing include 2 helicopters with hoist teams, 10 K-9 units, nine swift water boat crews, 15 airboats, 16 UTVs and 169 four-wheel drive vehicles.

Lt. Col. Baker said Texas Game Wardens will remain in Kerr County and asks for continued prayers for the families, first responders and community involved in the devastating floods.

"We've got numerous responders with specialized capabilities where we've got these large piles of debris and with our K-9s and you know, when we're trying to make these recoveries, these large piles can be very obstructive. And to get deep into these piles, it's very hazardous, and those specialized teams have to go in there layer-by-layer because our first responders also the safety of them is a concern. So it's extremely treacherous, time-consuming, it's dirty work, it's, the water's still there, so we're having to go layer-by-layer peeling things off to make those recoveries," Lt. Col. Baker responded when asked about navigating large trees, debris piles and muddy terrain in the recovery process.

Any additional water coming into the area will impact search and recovery efforts, Lt. Col. Baker said, but with drone and air capabilites with multiple agencies involved in the operation, their mission won't be deterred, just altered.

Kerr County Sherriff Larry Leitha was asked the events in the early morning hours of July 4, leading up to the river flooding. He said he was first notified by a sergeant on dispatch around 4 to 5 a.m. when they started receiving 911 calls.

He emphasized the three priorities he has: "locating the people out there, identifying, notify the next of kin. That is what I'm taking as my job as sheriff here to do."

The sheriff said they will work on compiling a timeline of the events leading up to and during the flooding and the response to it.

Jonathan Lamb with the Kerrville Police Department said local residents should limit their travel due to the damaged roadways in the area from the flooding.

"Our first responders have had a difficult time getting to where they need to go because of the amount of people who are flooding our roadways. We understand there's natural curiosity, people want to come here and see the flood damage. Now is not the time for sight-seeing. This operation is ongoing and continuous and it will continue," Community Service Officer Lamb said.

Officer Lamb said as far as he knew, the last live rescue was made on Friday.

The sheriff said some recovered bodies have been released to families, and are in autopsy.

There will be another press conference at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL:

When the rain caused fatal flooding, Judge Rob Kelly signed a declaration of disaster that stated, "The severe weather and flooding have caused widespread and severe damage, injury, and loss of life, and is an imminent threat of doing more of the same."

On Tuesday, July 8, officials held a briefing to give updates on the flood.