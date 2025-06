WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A funeral service for Angelina Resendiz, a 21-year-old sailor from Mexia whose remains were recently discovered near Naval Station Norfolk, is scheduled for June 27 at 5 p.m. in Brownsville, near her hometown.

Another sailor has been taken into custody in connection with the case, though details regarding the suspect’s identity and the specific charges have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.