Federal court blocks Biden administration's rule on foster care gender identity

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Attorney General Ken Paxton has successfully blocked a Biden Administration rule that would have forced foster care providers to “affirm” gender identity ideologies.

In September 2024, Paxton filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to challenge the rule, which conditioned federal funding on the acceptance of “gender identity” ideologies. The rule would have penalized foster care agencies that disagreed with a child's self-identified gender, risking funding loss.

A federal district court ruled that HHS lacked the authority to impose such a rule, granting Paxton’s motion to stop its implementation.

“This is a victory for Texas families and parental rights,” Paxton said. “The Biden Administration cannot force radical gender ideology on vulnerable children.”