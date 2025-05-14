Watch Now
ERCOT confident power grid will meet summer demand

ERCOT power grid.PNG
Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune
The state's electric grid operator issued another conservation request Wednesday, asking Texans to reduce their power use from 6 to 9 p.m.
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — As temperatures climb heading into the summer months, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says the state’s power grid is expected to handle the anticipated surge in energy demand — due in large part to increased solar power generation.

Texas power grid is bracing for near-record electricity demand, with a projected peak of about 84,000 megawatts in the coming days.

For comparison, the highest energy use recorded in May occurred just last year, when demand reached 77,000 megawatts. The record stands at 85.5 gigawatts, set on Aug. 10, 2023.

Temperatures across much of Texas are expected to approach triple digits heading into the weekend, driving up air conditioning use and straining the grid.

Officials with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) say they monitor conditions closely and prepare resources to meet the expected demand.

