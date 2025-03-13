Attorney General Ken Paxton investigates Dallas for alleged sanctuary city policy violations

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into the City of Dallas over concerns that its police department may be violating Texas law by refusing to cooperate with state and federal immigration enforcement.

The inquiry follows statements by Interim Police Chief Michael Igo, who indicated that the Dallas Police Department does not assist federal agencies in detaining individuals based on their immigration status.

In response, the Office of the Attorney General has formally requested records, policies, training materials, and communications related to the city’s enforcement of immigration laws.

Paxton says that local governments must comply with state and federal laws, warning that his office will take legal action against any entity implementing sanctuary policies that compromise public safety.

“The law is not optional. Local governments do not have the authority to disregard state and federal immigration laws,” said Attorney General Paxton.