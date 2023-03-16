Severe Storms in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley: Follow latest updates here

Follow the 25 News Weather Team for the latest on severe storms today in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines, Josh Johns, Caleb Chevalier and Matthew Hidalgo will be providing updates throughout the event.
Here's the latest
Matt Hines and the 25 News Weather Team continue to talk about the storms.
UPDATE: Noon
UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.
UPDATE: 10 a.m.
SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING— Josh Johns (@JoshJohnsWx) March 16, 2023
A round of severe storms is expected this PM. The first round will be isolated during the early evening. These storms could carry a large hail and isolated tornado threat. These turn into a line that brings mainly a wind threat #TXwx pic.twitter.com/3K5cGm9X6f